Over 7,800 Interior Ministry employees to ensure public order at 740 events on New Year's Eve

More than 7,800 policemen, gendarmes and firefighters will be on duty to intervene in the approximately 740 events held on New Year's Eve, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Monica Dajbog announced on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

"Every day, at the national level, more than 23,000 employees of the Ministry of Interior will be mobilised, with an increased presence on the streets being ensured to deter the commission of acts that can affect the degree of public safety of citizens. More than 7,800 policemen and gendarmes, firefighters and personnel from other structures of the MAI will ensure public order and preventive and intervention measures in emergency situations on the occasion of the approximately 740 public events that will be organised on New Year's Eve. The most important public events from the point of view of in terms of the number of participants will be organised in the cities of Bucharest, Craiova, Oradea and Cluj-Napoca, where the participation of more than 80,000 people is estimated," said Monica Dajbog.About the actions regarding the fight against the illegal trade in pyrotechnic articles, Dajbog showed that the law enforcement officers confiscated 120 tonnes of such materials."In the last month, the police carried out more than 4,560 actions to prevent and combat the illegal trade in pyrotechnic articles and confiscated 120 tonnes of such dangerous materials. More than 120 criminal files were drawn up and approximately 260 contravention sanctions were applied in the amount of over 360,000 lei," said the MAI spokesperson.