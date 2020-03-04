Over 800 guests invited to Women in Economy 2020 Gala today

More than 800 guests are expected this evening at the Women in Economy 2020 Gala, an event that rewards business excellence.

"The merits of the ladies who have changed the business world in Romania must be acknowledged. With a solid academic background, they succeeded in proving their worth in an extremely complicated environment. Indispensable in organisations, they sit on boards and even influence the destinies of the largest businesses operating in Romania. Moreover, with hard work and perseverance, those who have chosen the path of entrepreneurship have managed to find real recipes for success," organisers say in a press statement.According to Cristina Chiriac, chairman of the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurs, the CONAF 2020 Gala supports equal opportunities and gender equality, and the event will be attended by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the interim Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban.The Women in Economy 2020 Gala will bring to the attention of the relevant officials and the most important leaders of the Romanian business environment at the Romanian Athenaeum the results of the KeysFinn study in female entrepreneurship, a decade of challenges. Also unveiled will be the conclusions of a birth rate in Romania survey commissioned by CONAF and conducted by Dynamik HR,.More than 800 persons, business people from Romania and abroad, partners and leaders of organisations supporting the involvement and development of women's initiatives in business, society and culture were invited to the event.This is the event's second edition and continues the series of initiatives organized by CONAF to celebrate high performance without circumventing sensitive issues in the Romanian economy.CONAF is the only confederative entity in Romania whose main objective is to support and promote female entrepreneurship, being actively involved in various economic, social and cultural projects. Since the beginning of its efforts, permanently supported by the Presidential Administration, the confederation has advocated for a strong and internationally competitive economy, having entered a series of partnerships with other organisations at European level.Organisers of the Women in Economy 2020 Gala are the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurs (CONAF), the Federation of Female Entrepreneur Employers' Associations (FPFA) and the Female Entrepreneurs' Employers' Association (PFA), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and National Identity.