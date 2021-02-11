Brokerage companies have developed and implemented a series of digital processes to ensure the proper functioning of the relationship with clients and business partners, so that over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital format, the representatives of the National Union of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting Companies in Romania (UNSICAR) say.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the digitization of the activity was, is and will be an important topic for UNSICAR and for the insurance market in general, the process being a continuous one and driven by the onset of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020.

"In support of the market and especially of their clients, brokerage companies have developed and implemented a series of digital processes to ensure the proper functioning of the relationship with clients and business partners. Thus, in the activity of some brokers, over 95% of the insurance policies sold are in digital format. Some brokers take over a significant part of the insurers' administrative tasks and, implicitly, reduce their administration costs in the process of issuing premium quotations and policies," said UNSICAR President Dorel Duta.Also, almost any document is issued in digital format and is electronically signed through certified systems. At the same time, brokers have created self-service facilities for clients, in which they can consult their portfolio and perform various administrative operations.The National Union of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting Companies (UNSICAR), an organization founded in 2000, represents 80 companies operating in insurance brokerage, claims settlement and professional training.