PACE approves PNL's request on notifying Venice Commission regarding judicary-related emergency ordinance

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved on Wednesday the request of the National Liberal Party (PNL) to notify the Venice Commission regarding the new amendments to the justice laws by means of emergency ordinances, announces Liberals' Chair Ludovic Orban according to Agerpres.

"The new notification of the Venice Commission draws a red line in the PSD-ALDE attack on the independence of the judiciary, as any step forward made by this government will lead to extremely harsh reactions from European partners. It's high time that PSD-ALDE stopped from legislating against the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the European Commission. Otherwise, the PSD-ALDE leaders commit an act of betrayal of the national interests and will be held accountable for the sanctions that Romania will bear," Orban says in a statement released on Wednesday for AGERPRES.He publicly demands that the Government stop any other legislative action in the field of justice or in the criminal field until the experts of the Venice Commission finalize the analysis of the amendments made in the Romanian legislative framework.The PNL request was read by deputy Ionut Stroe in the PACE plenary session."I hereby congratulate the PNL parliamentary delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, who obtained the European partners' support in upholding this demarche," Orban said.