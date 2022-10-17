Palace of Parliament to be lit up in blue on Tuesday to mark EU Anti-Trafficking Day

The Palace of Parliament will be lit up in blue on Tuesday to mark the EU Anti-Trafficking Day, told Agerpres.

"Every year, on October 18, the EU Anti-Trafficking Day is marked (...) in all the member states of the European Union. Trafficking in persons is a phenomenon reported all over the world, including in Europe and in our country, and thousands of people are exploited in various forms, sexually or through forced labor. In this sense, please support us by lighting the Parliament Palace in blue, to mark the EU Anti-Trafficking Day, on October 18, in the time interval 19:00 - 19:30, being aware that the lighting over a longer period of time would contribute to the increase in electricity consumption, and in the context of the energy crisis we do not want this," reads the memorandum sent by the Youth and Sports Committee to the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies.

The members of the Youth Committee state that, due to the large number of victims and the vulnerability in Romania, they want to sound the alarm and raise the population's awareness of the problem, "to prevent this type of organized crime in our country".