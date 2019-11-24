Paleologu: I've voted against, unlike in the first round when I voted for change

People's Movement Party (PMP) former candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu has stated that, in the runoff, he voted "against," unlike in the first round of elections, when he voted "for change."

"The voting day is a day of celebration for democracy. It is not at all the case today, it is a sad day, it is a shameful day for Romania, in which, in fact, there is no hope for change. Romanians are voting between two catastrophes, between two forms of the continuity of the last years and a verse of Dante's Inferno comes to mind - 'Abandon all hope.' In fact, I have voted against, unlike in the first round when I voted in favour, I voted for some values, I voted for the future, I voted for change. Now, the second time, I have voted against, against a greater bad," Paleologu stated on Sunday, at the "Spiru Haret" High School, in Bucharest's District 2.He has stated that this "is a sad day which concluded an almost inexistent campaign.""This is the reality we deal with and I hope the Romanians remember this lesson, this painful lesson for the Romanian democracy, a sad day which concludes an almost inexistent campaign, without debates, in which democracy has been mocked by the main candidates and in which the two large parties showed their inability to select candidates to match the presidential position. But, obviously, having said that, we have to exercise our right to vote, without any high hope," Theodor Paleologu stated.Paleologu went to vote with his son Mihai.