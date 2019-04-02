Parliament adopts Declaration, on 15th anniversary of Romania's NATO membership, reaffirming attachment to Alliance's values, goals

Parliament reaffirms its attachment to NATO principles, values and goals and firmly supports a strong Alliance and the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, indispensable for Euro-Atlantic security, shows the Declaration adopted on Tuesday by the Legislature on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to the North-Atlantic Alliance and 70 years of NATO existence.

Read also: American B-52 strategic bomber trains at Cincu, in Romania's airspace

"In the context of the 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to NATO and 70 years since the establishment of the North Atlantic Alliance, the Romanian Parliament reaffirms its attachment to the NATO principles, values and goals and firmly supports a strong Alliance and the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, indispensable for the Euro-Atlantic Security. It upholds the further strengthening of NATO's capability to effectively manage all the challenges and threats to the Member States, regardless of their area of origin, within a comprehensive approach. It hails the notable progress as regards a credible, effective and coherent deterrence and defence posture, and highlights the importance of an advanced allied presence on the eastern flank," the Declaration adopted by Parliament mentions.

According to the document, Parliament highlights the implications of developments in the eastern neighborhood of the European continent for the entire Euro-Atlantic security and, specifically, the strategic importance of the wider Black Sea region and the strengthening of NATO's role in this area.

The Romanian Parliament expresses its concern over the diversification and intensification of security threats to Allies and supports NATO's demarches in the anti-missile, cyber defence and in addressing the anti-hybrid threats. At the same time, it stresses the importance of continuing NATO's "open door" policy and welcomed the accession of Montenegro and the Republic of Macedonia to NATO, the document shows.

Parliament also advocates the strengthening of the Alliance's partnership policy on the basis of shared values and respect for international law and the commitments made, aimed at promoting stability, as well as support for enhancing partner defence capabilities.

According to the document, Parliament reaffirms its support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Georgia, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the firm support for the territorial integrity of these states within internationally recognized borders, and deepening their practical co-operation with NATO, based on their specific interests and needs.

"The Romanian Parliament underlines the unique importance of NATO-EU cooperation and the need to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two organizations. It acknowledges that collective defence begins with national defence and resilience. It will continue to secure 2 percent of GDP for defence in line with commitments assumed at allied level. Romania will continue to contribute to maintaining the Alliance's credibility and capability for action as well as to regional and international security. Parliament reiterates the importance of national parliaments and contributes to the definition and implementation of the objectives of this institution by boosting and developing interparliamentary dialogue, with the partners of the Alliance, included," the Declaration reads.

Parliament adopted the Declaration with 238 votes ''in favour".

AGERPRES .