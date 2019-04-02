American B-52 strategic bomber trains at Cincu, in Romania's airspace

An American B-52 strategic bomber this Tuesday performed training activities in Romania's airspace, in the area of the 'Getica' Joint National Training Center in Cincu - Brasov County, the Ministry of Defense informed in a release.

According to the cited source, the training was conducted under the coordination of the Air Force Staff - Air Operational Component, together with Forward Air Control and Joint Terminal Attack Controller elements of the Romanian air and land forces.

"The flight activity of a US Air Force B-52 strategic bomber is primarily aimed at proving allied power in the south-east of Europe and helping increase Romania's confidence in the US involvement in ensuring regional security by providing reassurance measures in the southeastern zone of the North Atlantic Alliance," the cited source reads.

AGERPRES .