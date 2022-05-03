Parliament adopts drafts on setting up national security, Europol's parliamentary control committees

The joint plenary session of Parliament on Tuesday adopted draft decisions regarding the establishment of two committees, a standing joint one in the field of national security and a special one of specialized parliamentary control of Europol.

The two committees will be made up of 15 MPs - Senators and Deputies.

The establishment of the standing committee in the field of national security is proposed by the leaders of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) parliamentary groups, and the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group (JPSG) - by the leaders of the parliamentary groups of the PNL (National Liberal Party).

The objectives of the joint standing committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in the field of national security are to endorse the normative acts under a parliamentary procedure in the field of security and to organize debates on changes in this field. The bureau of the commission shall consist of a chairman, a vice-chairman and a secretary.

One of the tasks of this committee is to represent the Romanian Parliament in the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group (JPSG) of Europol and to endorse of legislative initiatives with on the field.

AGERPRES