Parliament approves setting up of inquiry committee on state of emergency procurements and management

Joint standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate on Wednesday approved the setting up of an inquiry committee on public procurements and managing the state of emergency.

According to the decision on the setting up of the respective committee, its main objective will be to analyze the substantiation and efficiency of the measures regarding the information, control and epidemiological monitoring of the Romanian citizens who got back from the risk areas since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic; the verification of the manner in which the military ordinances were substantiated and drafted during the state of emergency, as well as of the information means underlying their substantiation and drafting; the verification of the acquisition of medical equipment, medicines and other products used in limiting the spreading of the virus, as well as in diagnosing and treating the persons suspected of being infected.Other objectives of the committee will be to analyze the epidemiological situation in those areas at the centre of the outbreak, to determine the causes that led to the appearance of these outbreaks and to analyze the measures taken to control them, to analyze the measures regarding the recording and payment of the persons who were sent in teleworking or furloughed, and other measures and actions meant to preserve jobs, to verify the manner in which the authorities earmarked amounts of money from the state budget to ensure the necessary materials and substances to limit the spreading of the COVID-19 virus and provide the necessary treatment for the COVID-19 patients, as well as to ensure the necessary allocations from the budget to support the economy.The committee will have 21 members and it will be entitled to hold hearings and ask the authorities and public institutions, and any specialized structures of the state or other public or private entities, as well as the citizens, to make available data, information and all the necessary and useful materials for the clarification of its objectives.