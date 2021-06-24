Parliament: Censure motion to be debated and voted on Tuesday

The plenum of the Parliament will convene on June 29 for the debate and the voting on the censure motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentarians, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday, agerpres report.

He mentioned that it is possible for Cristina Pocora to be appointed as president of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) in the same sitting.

The PSD MPs on Wednesday submitted a censure motion against the Government led by Florin Citu.The motion is entitled "Failed Romania. The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government", and in its text the social democrats claim that the PNL-USR-UDMR government "leads Romania's economy to the abyss with astonishing speed".The document was read, on Wednesday, in the joint plenary sitting by the leader of the PSD senators' group, Lucian Romascanu.