Parliament: Censure motion to be read on Thursday in joint plenary meeting

The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber are convening on Thursday morning in a joint meeting for the reading of the censure motion, which will be debated and voted next week, on 10 October.

"The motion will be read tomorrow and [it will be] discussed and debated next Thursday, on 10 October," Pro Romania party leader Victor Ponta announced on Wednesday after the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus.The motion called "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the Dancila Government!" was filed on Tuesday by the Opposition.On Wednesday, a joint plenary meeting of Parliament was held, where the motion was supposed to be read, with the debate and voting initially scheduled for Saturday. However, the plenary meeting got suspended following the rejection, by vote, of the working schedule and the agenda. Under these conditions, the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber gathered again, for the second time on the same day, and established a timetable for the censure motion.The document gathered 237 signatures from MPs belonging to the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the PRO Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), as well as two national minorities deputies, four PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs and an independent deputy.In order for the motion to pass, 233 votes in favour are needed.The text of the motion requests the vote of the MPs for dismissing the Government that is believed to be the most harmful in the past 30 years, with the initiators showing that, immediately after this moment, the Opposition will propose "the best governmental solution for the Romanians," estimating that the beneficial solution would be a "supple Government" with 15 ministries.The signatories argue that the solution, after the removal of the PSD Government, also means the adoption of a responsible governing programme, directed toward the development and modernisation of the country, and toward the real prosperity of each Romanian.