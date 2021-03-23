Parliament - committees: Six candidates proposed as ambassadors receive favourable opinions

The joint committees for foreign affairs and for the Romanian communities abroad of the Senate and Deputies' Chamber on Tuesday issued favourable opinions for six candidates proposed as ambassadors abroad.

The proposed ambassadors are Vasile Soare - proposed to be the next Romanian ambassador in Azerbaijan, Gruia Otiliu Jacota - the Democratic Algerian Republic and Monica Cecilia Sitaru proposed for South Africa.

There have also been heard on Tuesday Theodora Magdalena Mircea - proposed to be the next Romanian Ambassador to Cuba, Madalina Lupu - Kazakhstan and Marius Cristian Badescu - the Kingdom of Norway.The six candidates attended the hearings in persons, alongside the MPs from the leaderships of the two committees, while the other Senators, Deputies asked questions and voted online.