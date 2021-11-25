 
     
Parliament/gov't investiture/Ciuca: We are Romania's government, we'll make all efforts to overcome problems

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the government he leads will do everything possible for Romania to overcome the problems caused by the COVID pandemic and determine the "lines of effort for what it means the development" of the country.

"Thanking all those who gave us the vote of confidence, I also want to thank those who did not give it to us. I believe that it is very important, both for us, the members of the Government, and for you, all the members of Parliament. I did understand, you know, from everything that was said here, that we have taken a very great responsibility upon us. I also understood the recommendations made by those who took the floor from the opposition. We are Romania's government, as we pledged to maintain the Romanian citizen at the centre of our attention and to do everything possible to overcome all these problems that we have been facing because of the COVID crisis, and to determine the lines of effort needed for Romania's development," Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday, after the investiture of the new Government proposed by him, in the joint plenary sitting of Parliament, Agerpres informs.

