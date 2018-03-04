Parliament leaders Tariceanu, Dragnea withdraw from legislative circuit proposal to regulate Royal House

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea have withdrawn from legislative circuit a bill regulating the legal status of the Royal House of Romania.

"Under Article 97 paragraph (1) of the Senate Regulation, we call for the withdrawal of the legislative proposal to regulate the legal status of the Royal House of Romania as initiators," reads a memo submitted and analysed on Monday at a meeting of the Senate's Standing Bureau.The legislative initiative regulating the legal status of the Royal House of Romania was submitted to the Senate on 8 November 2017. Subsequently, the chamber in a plenary session approved a request from Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, as initiator, for urgent consideration, debate and adoption of the legislative proposal regulating the legal status of the Royal House of Romania.The legislative proposal provided for the recognition of the Royal House as a private legal person of a public utility status. In addition, the bill proposed the recognition of the position of chief of the Royal House of Romania as an honorary position similar to that of a former head of state, and included a series of provisions to ensure the optimal performance of its representation activities and functions.

AGERPRES .