Parliament ordinary session ending today, Lower House to meet in extraordinary session as of July 1

This year's first ordinary session of Parliament is coming to end this Tuesday, as the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate are holding today their final sittings of the February-June ordinary session. Starting July 1, the Chamber of Deputies will convene for two weeks in an extraordinary session.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this has been an atypical session where the lawmakers mainly held their plenary and committee meetings online. Also, the MPs cast their votes remotely or by phone.

In this session, Parliament voted the Orban Government in office and approved the establishment of the state of emergency and of the state of alert after that.

The draft regulatory acts adopted by the Senate and by the Chamber of Deputies include the bill on the taxation of special pensions, the bill on the supply of free masks to people with disabilities, the bill on the grant of incentives for medical staff who work with Covid-19 patients.

Other adopted acts were the amendment of Law No. 115/2015 so as to include in the structure of electoral bodies the political parties that do not have a floor group, but have representatives in at least one of the legislative Chambers, the act amending and supplementing Law No. 272/2004 on the protection and promotion of children's rights, which provides that life education programs, including health education to prevent contracting sexually transmitted diseases and minors' pregnancies, shall be carried out in schools with the written consent of the parents or the children's legal representatives.

Conversely, Parliament rejected the Government's Emergency Ordinance on postponing the doubling of child allowances until August 1, as well as the legislative proposal regarding the creation of March 15 as a holiday of the Hungarian community in Romania, and the legislative proposal on the Szeklerland autonomy.

The bills that cleared Parliament include the one concerning the Trianon Treaty day, the fight against ragweed and the one that bans the release on parole of convicts serving time for murder, rape, sexual corruption of minors, robbery, exploitation of beggary.

The deputies and senators adopted separately draft legislative acts regarding tax breaks and facilities granted in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinary session that comes to end today also saw the lawmakers adopt several simple motions lodged by the Social Democratic Party and the Pro Romania party. The Senate adopted three simple motions against the ministers of Labor, the Interior, and Agriculture, while the Chamber of Deputies passed the motions against the ministers of Finance, Education and Health, respectively.

Last Wednesday, Parliament voted for appointments to several top positions in the Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Energy Regulatory Authority, the Legislative Council and to the joint parliamentary committees on the oversight of the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Today, during its last ordinary sitting, Parliament is to decide, among others, on the appointments to the Court of Accounts and the National Council for Combating Discrimination.

In the extraordinary session that follows, the Chamber of Deputies will deal with several outstanding pieces of legislation, including the "No Convicts in Public Office" initiative of the Save Romania Union, and will debate the simple motion against the minister of Development.