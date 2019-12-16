Parliament: Solemn session dedicated to 30th anniversary of Revolution begins

The solemn session of Parliament dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 has begun.

The session started with the singing of the National Anthem, after which a moment of silence was held.On the occasion, President Klaus Iohannis, the chairs of the two Chambers of Parliament - Teodor Melescanu (Senate) and Marcel Ciolacu (Chamber of Deputies), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, and representatives of the parliamentary groups will deliver speeches.Parliament will adopt, in this session, a Statement dedicated to marking 30 years since the victory of the Romanian Revolution of 1989.The solemn session will also be attended by former Romanian President Emil Constantinescu, Princess Margaret, Custodian of the Crown, a representative of the Romanian Orthodox Church, archbishops of the Roman Catholic and Greek Catholic Churches, the chairpersons of the Constitutional Court and the High Court of Cassation and Justice, representatives of the National Bank of Romania, heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Bucharest, as well as members of Government.Furthermore, the Parliamentary session sees the presence of the members of the National College of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 Institute, among which Petre Roman, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Razvan Theodorescu, Dan Toader, Dorel Visan, Dan Voinea, Emilian Cutean, Cazimir Ionescu, Alexandru Mironov, Dumitru Mazilu, Romeo Raicu. On Monday morning, the joint Permanent Bureaus approved the request of the Institute for their participation in the solemn session.