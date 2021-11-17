Parliament to convene in solemn meetings to celebrate National Day, Constitution Day

In a joint meeting on Wednesday, the standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate decided to hold two solemn sittings of Parliament - one on November 24, dedicated to Romania's National Day, and the other on December 6, to mark 30 years since the adoption of the current Constitution.

"We have a solemn meeting on December 1, dedicated to Romania's National Day, which we will hold next week on Wednesday, and secondly, we have a solemn meeting on December 6 to celebrate 30 years since the first post December 1989 Revolution Constitution," acting Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday.

According to a memorandum approved by the leadership of Parliament, invited to give speeches at the solemn sitting of November 24, which starts at 14:00hrs, EET, and mark the 103rd anniversary of the Greater Union, are the President of Romania, the chairs of Parliament's two chambers, the prime minister and leaders of parliamentary groups.Among the guests at the sitting are members of the government; former presidents of Romania; Custodians of the Romanian Crown, Margareta; the patriarch of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church; the Roman Catholic archbishop of Bucharest; the archbishop of the Greek Catholic Church; the first rabbi of Romania; the chairs of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, the Court of Auditors; the governor of the National Bank of Romania; the directors of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), Special Guard and Protection Service (SPP) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), as well as heads of diplomatic missions and of international organisations accredited in Bucharest.The President of Romania, the chairs of Parliament's two chambers, the prime minister and leaders of parliamentary groups will also take the floor at the solemn sitting of December 6, which begins at 13:00hrs, EET. Also giving remarks will be the chairman of the Constitutional Court, according to the memorandum approved by the standing bureaus.