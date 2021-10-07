Parliamentary political parties invited on Monday for consultations with President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis invited to the Cotroceni Palace on Monday the chairs of the political parties and formations represented in the Parliament for consultations in order to nominate the candidate for the position of prime minister, the Presidential Administration announced.

The consultations will take place on Monday, according to the following schedule:

* 12.00 - National Liberal Party (PNL);* 13.00 - Social Democratic Party (PSD);* 14.00 - Save Romania Union (USR);* 16.00 - Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR);* 16.30 - Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR);* 17.00 - National minorities represented in the Parliament.Earlier, President Iohannis had announced that he would convene parliamentary parties and formations for a first round of talks on resolving the government crisis."The constitutional steps are well known. I will invite parliamentary parties to consultations. And I will try, together with the most mature, most responsible, to find a way out of this crisis. I have decided to hold a round of consultations on Monday. On Monday, starting with at 12.00, I will have consultations with the parliamentary parties", the head of state said on Thursday in Cernavoda.Iohannis was again skeptical that a solution would be found in this first round of consultations.The Citu Government was dismissed on Tuesday after the censure motion initiated by PSD was voted by the Parliament.