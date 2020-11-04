ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ciolacu: PSD will be first party; PNL - second, then USR far behind

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Wednesday, that the Social Democrats will take first place in the parliamentary elections and will negotiate with the other parties, with the exception of the National Liberal Party [PNL], in order to have a majority in the legislative, if the case arises, according to AGERPRES.

Asked, at DC News, how he sees the result of the parliamentary elections of December 6, Ciolacu answered: "I am optimistic and I believe that the PSD will be first after the vote. PNL will be the second party, that's how I see it, then USR [Save Romania Union], far behind, even if now certain things are being peddled. We took the decision to not have opinion polls for a period, we are going with the system on focus groups and we see what interests Romanians most, not necessarily the electoral scores of parties."

He stated that, if the PSD is to get first place in the elections, but won't have a parliamentary majority, it will negotiate with the other parties, with the exception of the PNL, in order to obtain the majority needed to govern.

"We will negotiate the creation of a majority. Why did we draw up a governing program? We have the necessary solutions to enter governing. We will see how the future Parliament looks like, what parties will have representatives and we will enter negotiations and discussions, but not with the PNL," explained the PSD chair.