ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ciolos: USR PLUS - a mature political force capable to grow in competition with old parties

Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS), said today after polls' closing, that the alliance has proved to be a mature political force that can resist and grow in the competition with the old parties.

"USR PLUS is now a mature political force that has proven that it can resist and grow in a direct competition with the old parties. We will have a solid team of MPs in Parliament, most likely twice the number we had so far," Ciolos said in a statement at the USR PLUS headquarters.

He mentioned that the alliance is ready to negotiate a government formula, but ruled out a collaboration with the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"We will not give up on our demands to reform and modernize the country. With this aim we will participate and initiate talks to form a governing majority. USR PLUS is ready to assume governing, we have a governing program, we have 40 commitments that we presented in the campaign and that are our tenet in any negotiation to build a majority. We will start these talks based on the governing goals and the other details will only come afterwards. To this end, USR PLUS is ready to hold talks with those political parties that want an honest and competent government, and from our point of view this is clear: USR PLUS does not intend to negotiate with the PSD a governing majority. We believe that we can build such a reformist majority capable of modernizing Romania with the political forces that have such objectives in their governing program," Ciolos explained.

He went on to say that USR PLUS enters "a mature political phase" and will assume "with maturity and wisdom" the mandate entrusted to it by vote.

"If the final vote count confirms the data available so far, it is clear that the Romanians have not given a clear mandate to any party to form the government alone. Therefore we will have a coalition government. We, at USR PLUS, believe that we have received a very clear mandate from our supporters. Despite the pandemic, or maybe precisely because of the pandemic, Romania needs in-depth modernization, deep reforms in the coming years. We must build on a solid and clean foundation of honesty and professionalism and this is the mandate with which USR PLUS goes to Parliament and this is the mandate wherewith USR PLUS will negotiate its entry to government," Dacian Ciolos said.