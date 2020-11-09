ParliamentaryElections2020/ MAE's Ivan requests Romanians abroad involve themselves in activity of polling stations

The representative with special tasks for electoral processes of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Iulian Ivan, launched, on Monday, an appeal to Romanians abroad to involve themselves in the activity of polling stations, an insufficient number of members in these polling stations potentially leading to queues in front of polling stations, according to AGERPRES.

"I am launching an appeal to Romanian citizens in the Romanian communities abroad to involve themselves in the activity of polling stations as chairpersons, deputies or members. As you know, the human resource in the diplomatic missions and consular offices is reduced compared to the necessary optimum number of members for such a high number of polling stations, especially in the context of the current pandemic. An insufficient number of members will lead to an electoral progress that is cumbersome, the queues in front of polling stations may increase, and that's why I count on the civic spirit of our fellow citizens just as with the presidential elections last year, when they participated in high numbers, so that together we can conduct the vote in excellent conditions," said Iulian Ivan in a press conference.

"As no state has recorded 5,000 voters by mail to opt for sending the envelopes to the headquarters of the diplomatic missions or consular offices, there will be no bureau for correspondence voting abroad. The specific attributions in this case will be taken over by the electoral bureaus of the polling stations organized in the locations where there is a diplomatic mission or consular office, which will be designated by decision of the Constituency Electoral Bureau," explained Iulian Ivan.

The deadline for sending to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) of the proposals to establish polling stations abroad is November 16, with the AEP to decide the list of polling stations until November 18 at the latest.

"Until now, according to proposals made by diplomatic missions, we estimate the organization of 750-755 polling stations for the parliamentary elections of December 6. Of them, 610 already have the elements requested by law - complete address, logistical note for each polling location, synthesis of consultations with Romanian citizens, information received from competent foreign authorities regarding the number of Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad," Iulian Ivan added.