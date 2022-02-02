 
     
Parliament's solemn session dedicated to 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to EU

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies met on Wednesday in a solemn session, dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to the European Union, the event being attended by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is also present at Parliament's plenary session.

At the beginning of the session, the National Anthem of Romania and the Anthem of the European Union were sung.

During the solemn session, the French official, the presidents of the two Chambers of the Parliament, Florin Citu and Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and representatives of the parliamentary groups will deliver speeches, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the end of the meeting, a thematic exhibition will be inaugurated, alongside the presentation and signing of the anniversary philatelic panel by the presidents of the two Chambers and the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Jean-Yves Le Drian is on an official visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday.

France took over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 January.

Romania became a Member State of the European Union on 1 January 2007.

