Partial local elections in 36 localities; polling stations - opened

Polling stations organized in 36 localities in 23 counties for the partial local elections opened on Sunday, with voters expected to go to the polls to elect their mayors and, in a single commune, the Local Council.

Partial local elections are being held in 6 cities and 30 communes, with 176 polling stations open.

The election will end at 21.00.The constituencies in which partial elections are held for mayors are:* Alba - Ciuruleasa and Metes communes* Arad - Zabrani commune* Arges - Aninoasa and Rociu communes* Bacau - Tamasi commune* Brasov - Sinca Noua commune* Braila - Viziru commune* Caras-Severin - the town of Bocsa* Calarasi - Cuza Voda and Frumusani communes* Covasna - Ozun commune* Dambovita - Branistea commune* Dolj - the town of Filiasi and the communes Catane, Sadova, Terpezita and Ostroveni* Galati - the city of Targu Bujor* Gorj - Bumbesti-Pitic commune* Hunedoara - the communes of Burjuc, Romos and Sarmizegetusa* Ialomita - the communes of Gura Ialomita and Ion Roata* Ilfov - Bragadiru town and Ganeasa commune* Mehedinti - Obarsia de Camp commune* Olt - Deveselu commune* Prahova - Sotrile commune* Salaj - the town of Simleu Silvaniei* Suceava - the town of Vicovul de Sus* Timis - Voiteg commune* Valcea - Scundu and Slatioara communesThere are also partial local elections for the Local Council in Cojasca commune in Dambovita County.***Voters may exercise their right to vote in their place of residence only on the basis of a valid identity document. It is also possible to vote with a Romanian identity document that expired between March 1, 2020 - June 27, 2021. EU citizens registered in the complementary electoral list can vote on the basis of any valid document attesting their identity.Those who will go to the polls on Sunday must wear a protective mask in the polling station and in the polling booth.