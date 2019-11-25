Partially sunk ship carrying 14,600 live sheep on board to be refloated

The Constanta County Emergency Committee set on Monday at the Constanta Prefecture House the priorities of the Romanian Naval Authority as coordinator for the refloating of the Queen Hind ship that partially sunk on Sunday on the edge of the Midia Harbor waterway as she was carrying 14,600 live sheep on board.

According to the decisions made by the County Emergency Committee (CJSU), the Romanian Naval Authority (ANR) leads the refloat of the Queen Hind ship, having to prioritise placing it back on the waterline and safely towing it to the docks in the Midia harbour, where both live animals and the bodies of sheep that died in the naval accident will be transferred to the shore.The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications is expected today to issue an order setting up a committee to inquire into the naval accident in the port of Midia that occurred on November 24, as a result of the partial sinking of the Queen Hind livestock carrier that was sailing under Palau's flag.ANR Deputy Director Laurentiu Zanfir told the meeting that refloating the ship should start on Monday as soon as possible, given that a storm warning was in place. The ANR official also said that the sole responsibility for the navigation accident lies with the ship's master and that a criminal investigation file has already been opened in his name.