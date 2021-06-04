Patriarch Daniel urges Romanians everywhere to be permanently in touch with their loved ones at home

In his message occasioned by the Day of Romanians Everywhere, Patriarch Daniel urged Romanians in the diaspora “to be permanently in touch with their loved ones who remained in the country to preserve the unity of the Romanian family and communion.”

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church mentioned in his pastoral message that "the Day of Romanians Everywhere is a special day, having a strong spiritual significance, of reaffirming the traditions and values of the faith and culture of the Romanian people."

MAY 30, 2021 – ROMANIAN DAY OF EVERYWHERE: Full text

Christ is risen!

According to Law no. 101/2015, at the request of several Romanians abroad, the Day of Romanians Everywhere is marked on the last Sunday of May. In 2021, this Sunday is celebrated on May 30.

The Day of Romanians Everywhere is a special day, having a decisive spiritual significance of reaffirming the traditions and values of the faith and culture of the Romanian people.

Therefore, the Romanian Patriarchate conveys a message of unity and fellowship, communion and solidarity to all Romanians everywhere.

This year, 2021, declared by the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church as a Solemn Year of the pastoral care of Romanians outside Romania, our word of spiritual appreciation and strengthening addressed to all Romanian Orthodox believers far from the country has a special significance.

The pastoral care and the increased attention shown by the Romanian Patriarchate towards Orthodox Romanians abroad was materialized, in the last decade, by the establishment of numerous new parishes and dioceses, which meet the spiritual needs of the Romanian Orthodox believers around the current borders of Romania (Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, Serbia, Bulgaria, Hungary), of Romanians from Western Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand, as well as from the Holy Land, Cyprus, Turkey, South Africa and Japan.

Through its hierarchs and priests, the Mother Church blesses and encourages her spiritual sons and daughters abroad and, at the same time, learns about the problems they face in their aspiration for a better future.

Therefore, in the Romanian Orthodox churches everywhere, Romanians feel the joy of rediscovering and living the ancestral faith, participating in the liturgical life, soothing their fervent longing for their loved ones and birthplaces and reaffirming their deep ethnic identity.

Through their participation in liturgical life, cultural events and social-philanthropic actions organized by parishes in the Romanian diaspora, the permanent values of the Orthodox faith and Romanian culture are promoted, Romanian traditions are transmitted and the Romanian language is cultivated, all contributing to the preservation of the cultural, ethnic and ecclesiastical identity of Orthodox Romanians outside Romania.

The contribution of the Romanian Orthodox Church, together with the State authorities of Romania, in preserving and cultivating the Romanian identity is also meant to support the social integration of Romanians in the host countries, without cultural assimilation and denationalization.

In this sense, harmonious coexistence of Romanians everywhere is cultivated with the citizens of the countries where they currently live, especially now when, in some places in the world, the medical, moral, spiritual and economic crisis is sometimes manifested through social tensions, which can degenerate into interethnic and interreligious conflicts.

On the Day of Romanians Everywhere, with much fraternal and paternal love, we urge all Romanians living outside Romania to be permanently in touch with their loved ones who remained in the country to preserve the unity of the Romanian family and communion.

With much appreciation and paternal blessing,

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church