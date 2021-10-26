Paun: Vaccination remains proven essential public health tool in response to COVID pandemic

In her opinion, transparent and knowledgeable communication based on scientific evidence is extremely important, Agerpres informs.

"It is extremely important to communicate transparently and knowledgeably based on the scientific evidence that we have at the moment to restore confidence in healthcare services and the healthcare system. (...) I think it is very important that we, as specialists, must assist the public first and foremost to overcome this fear of the new, the unknown. The first step is to explain consistently and knowledgeably, so that the public understands and manages to overcome these barriers. (...) Vaccination remains the proven essential tool of public health in response to the COVID pandemic. (...) Any additional support in the fight against the pandemic is particularly important, and its use should be maximised," Paun told a debate on monoclonal antibodies as a solution to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis organised by DC News Media Group.According to the presidential adviser, monoclonal antibodies are one of the therapeutic means that can be used, along with antivirals and immunomodulators, in the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus."Recent dose donations from Italy, Germany and Serbia, as well as doses purchased by Romania under the European centralised procedure, are a particularly important step in ensuring safe and effective therapeutic means. These treatments should be administered to COVID-19 patients in the first days of the onset of symptoms, and there is a possibility of antibodies emerging that can be administered preventively to people in vulnerable categories. I believe that there is a need for extreme mobilisation of specialists and specialist boards of the Ministry of Health for the adoption of treatment protocols and I am calling on the medical workers to have confidence and courage in prescribing these medications so that prescribing therapies can be done without delay. It is a special opportunity that our patients can benefit from, and I am calling on the healthcare officials and medical colleagues to use these medications that have been shown in studies to be so beneficial to our patients, including in clinical trials conducted in Romania," said Paun.