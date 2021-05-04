Penitentiary police unions: Only 9,000 inmates wish to vaccinate against COVID, a real danger for us

Only 9,000 inmates have expressed their wish to vaccinate against COVID-19, announced, on Tuesday, the Union Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP)

"Of the 22,500 inmates from the penitentiary system, only 9,000 expressed their wish to vaccinate. Vaccinating inmates will be done with Johnson and Johnson doses. (...) Not even half of the inmates will vaccinate," according to a post on the FSANP website.

The unionists show that the low number of inmates who will be immunized "represents a real danger for the penitentiary police who are carrying out direct activities with them", agerpres.ro confirms.

"There was nobody to talk with the inmates and convince them to get vaccinated. A lack of interest which will cost us. Who will answer for this lack of interest?!" the unions added.