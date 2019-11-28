People of Bucovina keeping Romanian spirit, identity alive

In a message on November 28, Bucovina Day, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says the way in which the people of Bucovina have kept alive the Romanian spirit and identity represents a way forward and "a solid foundation for preserving national values."

"Mihai Eminescu called her sweet Bucovina; others call her a realm of fairytales, a corner of the heaven or the country of the Beech People. Today we celebrate 101 years since Bucovina became an integral part of Romania, from which foreign occupation had separated for almost a century and a half," says Orban.He adds that that traditions and cultural diversity must be respected and preserved."The cultural diversity, the authenticity of the traditions preserved by generations, the painted churches of Bucovina - monuments of world heritage - pilgrimage places that attract tourists and believers every year, the still alive spirit of history are genuine soul treasures for all Romanians. Let us respect them and keep them as they were bequeathed to us by our ancestors! In a world of globalisation, the way in which the people of Bucovina have kept alive the Romanian spirit and identity is a way forward and a solid foundation for the preservation of national values. Happy Bucovina Day! (...)," says Orban.