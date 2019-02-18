People with disabilities, their carers used in politics way too much

Labor Minister Marius Constantin Budai said on Monday, at the General Assembly of the Association of Communes in Romania (ACoR) that people with disabilities and their carers have been used in politics way too much and contradicted the allegations that the payment of allowances for people with disabilities would move to local authorities.

"I have noticed with pain in my heart that a certain social category, namely the people with disabilities and their carers have been used lately way too much for a political purpose. As an old social worker, I clearly condemn this. I would like to clarify what has actually happened. It has also been said that the payment of the allowances for the disabled people will move from the Ministry of Labor to your care. Totally false. The allowances for these people will be paid through the Ministry of Labor, through the Social Inspection Agencies in each county. What will be left to you is what you have had since 2000, namely the allowances of disabled people's carers and personal assistants," the minister said.