A few thousand people attended the event "Everybody for Europe", on Sunday evening, in Victoriei Square, aimed at motivating citizens to participate in the 26 May elections.

On a stage set up in the square, personalities from various fields, not politically involved, sent messages of mobilization to vote: philosopher Mihai Sora, artist Tudor Chirila, actors Marius Manole, Mihai Calin and Victor Rebengiuc, journalist Moise Guran, Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu from the "Give Life" Association.Actor Victor Rebengiuc appealed to people to vote on 26 May 26, regardless of their favorite party."We have benefited from the latest emergence ordinance banning Uber. Thank you, the party! You are aware of what is happening in our country, and you know what we are currently living. (...) We want a normal country, for you, the young ones, to live normally, as you have the future ahead. I speak like one that will soon be separated from you because there are some age limits, so I have no illusions for the future, but you are young and you must have this idea: the change of this country lies in your hands and souls," Victor Rebengiuc said on the stage.In his turn, philosopher Mihai Sora urged people not to be "lazy" and to vote in the elections to the European Parliament."It is important to be here in Victoriei Square to tell what we think. We are Romanians and we are Europeans. It is important to be in Europe, so as not to be alone and to be surrounded by friends and feel strong. We need to go to the polls to avoid letting others vote for us and waking up with something other than what we want. Let us not be lazy, go out and manifest ourselves politically," said philosopher Mihai Sora.On this occasion, members of the Declic community, the organizer of the event, made a special choreography in the square, creating a white heart on a blue background to convey the message "Romania Loves Europe" .