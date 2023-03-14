Phenomenon of migration addressed by Archbishop of Canterbury and Patriarch Daniel

Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) received on Tuesday, in a private visit, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, with whom he discussed the migration phenomenon, with the Primate of the Romanian Orthodox Church underlining the challenges generated by the departure from the country of millions of Romanians, informs a press release of the Department for Church and Inter-Religious Relations and Romanian Ecclesiastical Communities Abroad of the Romanian Patriarchate.

At the beginning of the meeting which took place at the Patriarchal Residence, His Beatitude Daniel thanked for the support that the Romanian Orthodox faithful in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland receive through the lease of 38 places of worship from the Anglican Church.

Patriarch Daniel underlined the challenges generated in Romanian society by the phenomenon of migration, with over 5 million Romanians settled temporarily or permanently in different parts of the world. In this regard, the Romanian Orthodox Church has developed many projects and social programmes for children, the elderly and the poor, but also for those affected by the war in Ukraine, the source said.

In his turn, the Archbishop of Canterbury highlighted three of the greatest challenges of Western society, which have a particular impact on the Churches, namely: secularisation, the tragedy of the war in Ukraine and the negative aspects of colonialism, with repercussions for the life of the Anglican Church today.

The two high prelates stressed the importance of promoting projects in the field of education, especially in poor communities in Romania, which include Roma communities.

From Romania, the Archbishop of Canterbury will leave for the Republic of Moldova, where he will meet with Metropolitan Petru of Bessarabia.AGERPRES