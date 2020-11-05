Physician Rafila: Testing capacity must increase substantially; we should make 80,000-100,000 tests daily

Physician Alexandru Rafila, PSD's (Social Democratic Party) candidate in the parliamentary elections on Thursday, stated that, in Romania, the testing capacity must increase substantially, so that between 80,000 and 100,000 tests can be done daily, according to AGERPRES.

"Considering the current situation in Romania, the testing capacity must increase substantially. My opinion is that we must be able to test between 80,000 and 100,000 daily, i.e. to exceed even half a million tests performed during a week, and this must be done permanently. However, there are problems with some laboratories, especially on weekends, when they work less. We also have a problem with the proportion of positive tests out of the total tests performed. What I mean is that we had 40 per cent on Sunday, and we had somewhere between 25 and 28 per cent in the following days," Rafila told a press conference at the PSD headquarters.

He added that in our country there should be a decrease down to 3 per cent of the positive sample from the total number of tests performed, this being "the percentage of safety in which we can say that the problem related to the pandemic is really being solved."

"Israel, which is a country that has had extremely big problems related to the pandemic, has managed to reduce the proportion of positive tests from values probably close to those in Romania to less than 2 per cent. It is a target that we should also set for ourselves," Rafila said.

Rafila added that one problem is that the public health departments continue to be run in many counties by people who have "no contact" with public health.