Physician Streinu-Cercel: WHO declaring COVID-19 a pandemic doesn't change anything for the people

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic "doesn't change the situation" for the average person, but for those who are supposed to manage the situation, the head of the "Matei Bals" Hospital for Infectious Diseases Adrian Streinu-Cercel told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"It doesn't change anything for the average person. The main issue remains that people must understand that they need to self-isolate if they are coming from countries where the coronavirus has already spread, they need to understand that water and soap are essential in preventing new infections with the novel coronavirus, and that they need to take care when they have symptoms and get into touch with their physician to explain exactly the symptoms and try to protect those around him/her. (...) Population needs not to be more concerned, this is just an epidemiological word, and only for those who are managing the situation things do change, but not for the population (...). We are just switching to a new type of monitoring and surveillance," said Streinu-Cercel.He also said the authorities know what to do, especially in cases of epidemics."This is a stage plan that we apply at this point considering the epidemiological data that we have in the country. As you've been able to see for yourself, we are having horizontal transmission of the disease in Romania now. We do not have very many cases for now, but in the following weeks their number will increase along with our approach of the situation in medical and epidemiological terms," added Streinu-Cercel.