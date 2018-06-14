Prime Ministers Dancila, Skvernelis, discuss in Vilnius about enhanching commercial exchanges and sectoral cooperation

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania, had a meeting on Thursday with Lithuanian counterpart Saulius Skvernelis, the objectives of the talks targeting the opportunities for enhanced commercial exchanges and the identification of new levels of sectoral cooperation, a Gov't press release informs.

"The objectives of the talks aimed, at bilateral level, the discussion of opportunities for enhanced commercial exchanges and the identification of new levels of sectoral cooperation. Consultations revealed that there are perspectives for deepening bilateral sectoral cooperation in IT, energy, chemical industry, food industry, agriculture, infrastructure, energy security, etc.," reads the release.Ways to consolidate coordination on common interest European files were also explored, such as the backing of the Eastern Partnership and Europe's future."Special attention was granted to security, given the shared interests of both Romania and Lithuania with regard to ensuring NATO's Eastern Flank security and energy security, respectively," the source mentions.Moreover, talks about the European business domain allowed the Romanian side to present the stage of the preparations for the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, an exercise that our country is due to carry out in the first quarter of 2019, as well as an opinion swap regarding the future multiannual financial framework."The two prime ministers reaffirmed the importance of coordination as regards the cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy," the release says.Talks also highlighted that consolidating stability and security in the Eastern Vicinity represents a common goal for both countries.The head of the Executive also tackled the topic of the risks and threats the North-Atlantic Alliance is facing, the discussions exploring ways to consolidate cooperation between allied states, especially between those in NATO's Eastern Flank, the release further informs.