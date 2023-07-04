Plenary meeting of Trade Diplomacy Week organized on Tuesday in Bucharest

The Foreign Trade Department, part of the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade, is organizing a new edition of the "Trade Diplomacy Week" between 3 and 7 July 2023.

"The event brings together Romania's economic representatives abroad, providing an in-depth analysis of their role and contribution to the development of the country's foreign trade, setting priorities and measures to streamline the actions of trade-economic diplomacy, boosting Romanian producers for orientation towards foreign markets and strengthening relations with both the private and institutional environment in Romania," the organizers argue.

The action will include a plenary meeting, on July 4th, with the participation of high Romanian officials - representatives of the Presidency, Parliament and members of the Government, business associations and Romanian companies interested in expanding their presence on foreign markets.

The other days of the event will be dedicated to pragmatic meetings of foreign economic representatives with companies, chambers of commerce, professional associations, employers' federations in Romania, in order to examine projects and concrete ways of support and collaboration in the efforts to increase exports.

The event will be attended, among others, by Rares-Stefan Burlacu, the President of the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade, Doru-Claudian Frunzulica, the Vice-President of the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, the President of Romania's Senate, Cosmin-Stefan Marinescu, the Presidential Advisor, Presidency of Romania, Alexandru Nicolae Bociu, the president of the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), Florin Nicolae Jianu, the president of the National Council of SMEs in Romania (CNIPMMR), the vice-president of SMEUnited, Mihai Ionescu, the co-president of the Export Council, the president of the Romania's National Exporters and Importers Association (ANEIR), Iuliu Stocklosa, the president of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Radu Burnete, the executive director of the Concordia Employers Confederation, Liviu Cicioc, the president of the Romconserv Employers' Association.