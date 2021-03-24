PLUS leader Ciolos COVID-19 positive: I will continue to work from home on urgent projects for EP

Leader of PLUS (Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Dacian Ciolos, who is also leader of the Renew group in the European Parliament, informs that he is self-isolated, after receiving the confirmation of the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"A few minutes ago I received the result of a COVID-19 test which, unfortunately, is positive. Those I came in contact with the other days were informed, I am in isolation today, following exactly the instructions of the medical team in the European Parliament. I have no symptoms and I feel good at the moment, I have always been aware of the danger of this virus that has completely changed our way of life in the past year, overburdened the health system, doctors and nurses, and it took too many dear people away from us too quickly," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

He called for compliance with health regulations, noting that he will continue to work from home."I call on the responsibility of every citizen to be careful, to protect others by isolating himself/herself if he has symptoms or if he/she receives a positive test result. And to notify doctors, because the condition can change from one hour to the next. I will continue to work from home, on urgent projects for the European Parliament and in the country that have to do with the effort to exit this medical, economic and social crisis. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, protect your health and be careful," the former Prime Minister said.