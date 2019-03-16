PLUS' leader Ciolos: Regardless of what happens by 2020, I'll run for Romania's Parliament too

Former premier Dacian Ciolos, who opens the list for the EP election on behalf of the Alliance 2020 USR - PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) on Sunday in southeastern Constanta asserted that regardless of what happens by 2020, he will run for the Parliament of Romania, too, because says he his project lies in Romania.

"I've been in Brussels for five years, if wanted I could've stayed there and I had a lot of things to do for Europe, with a positive for Romania, included, but I've chosen to come back and get involved here in Romania and this candidacy for the European Parliament is also for this project I want to contribute to in Romania, in a very clear manner," Ciolos told a press conference.