PM Ciolacu: Gov't to extend measures involving export authorization system for Ukrainian agricultural products

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announces that the Government will extend until June 30, 2024 the measures involving the export authorization system introduced by Ukraine for agricultural products.

Flour and sugar will also be added to the list, the prime minister announced at the start of the Government's meeting, Agerpres informs.

"Today we also have good news for Romanian farmers. The Government will extend until June 30, 2024 the measures involving the export authorization system introduced by Ukraine for agricultural products and we will add two new products to this list, respectively flour and sugar. It is a important decision through which we will protect Romanian farmers and the jobs in this sector", said Marcel Ciolacu.