PM Ciolacu guarantees concrete proposals for structural changes to protection system of elderly, people with disabilities

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that next week the Government will come up with concrete proposals for structural changes to the way the system of protection of the elderly and people with disabilities works, stressing that these solutions will be discussed with representatives of civil society and non-governmental organisations working in the field.

"Next week the controls will be finalised and then we will come up with concrete proposals for structural changes to the way the system should work. My intention is to ask the most important actors in the area of civil society, NGOs and associations to present me with proposals for the future leadership of the National Authority for Persons with Disabilities. In this position and not only there, there is a need for skilled people from the area of non-governmental associations with solid results and experience in working with such vulnerable people. It is obvious that there are hundreds of NGOs and private companies in this area that do their work with professionalism and dedication. Just as there are thousands of honest, valuable and empathic civil servants at the Romanian state level, who always find both solutions and a word of comfort for these categories. To all of them I wish to express my heartfelt thanks. They represent the hope that we can exchange injustice for fairness and that, together, we can, this time, sift out the bad to keep the good and the system where it works," said Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, at the Government meeting.AGERPRES