PM Ciolacu: My number one transport infrastructure priority is the absorption of European funds.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that his number one priority in terms of transport infrastructure in his new term of office is the absorption of European funds related to the National Recovery and Resilience Fund (PNRR) as well as the money for the next financial year, mentioning that the Ministry of Transport was the best performing ministry in that sense, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu made his first visit since taking office to the Ministry of Transport, where his party colleagu Sorin Grindeanu was reconfirmed in office.

"The Ministry of Transport was the best performing ministry in terms of investment, both from the national budget and from the European funds. I am firmly convinced that we will have a record absorption in the past financial year, 2016-2020 and the three-year extension. This is also because of the team and the transport minister (...) They have already spent the last addition and I am firmly convinced that he will have, once again, a discussion with the Minister of European Funds, Mr Caciu, for a new addition. Let's see what hasn't been closed so far, because we all know that after December 31 that money will be lost," said Ciolacu.

Ciolacu congratulated Grindeanu, voicing hope that in the coming years other records will be broken, mainly records regarding the number of kilometres of motorway completed.

"It seems to me that Romania's record is 100 kilometres in a single year. I am firmly convinced - knowing how ambitious the minister is and, now, after seeing the whole team, how ambitious the whole team is - that we will improve this record as well," said Ciolacu.

He added that the main priority during his term of office regarding transport infrastructure is the absorption of European funds.

"As is normal, the European funds is the priority. All the European funds we have must be used up and the money phased out, you know that PNRR is only until 2026, at least so far. We also have the next financial year. I think this is priority number one."

At the same time, he mentioned the "great challenge" generated by the war in Ukraine, with reference to the importance of the Constanta Port in the current regional context.

"Here, with the entire team of the minister, I detailed things with regard to exports from Ukraine and Moldova. We see what is happening on the front, as they say. Because there is still a major blockage at the port of Odesa, the port of Constanta has become the most important Black Sea port. In fact, it is the connection, not only of Ukraine, but also of the Caucasus, and the area from Asia to Europe. There are also the ports of Galati and Braila," said Ciolacu.

He also highlighted the importance that should be attached to the railway transport infrastructure.

He said that during his visit to the Ministry of Transport he also discussed with Dorinel Umbrarescu, the owner of the UMB construction company, the latest developments in the projects that the company has in progress, adding that after more than 30 years since the 1989 Revolution, the Moldavia Motorway is taking real shape.

"We will finally have the Moldavia Highway," said Ciolacu.