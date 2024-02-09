PM Ciolacu on Rosia Montana case: Let's wait for the decision, we'll manage either way

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Constanta on Friday said that everybody should wait for a decision first in the international lawsuit with the Rosia Montana Gold Corporation, while adding that the Romanian state will be able to find a way no matter what the verdict will be, adding that he promises Romanians will find out the truth about this issue.

The head of the Government was asked a question about the trial with Rosia Montană Gold Corporation.

"Is there a decision? Let's wait. What I promise you is that we'll deal with it no matter if we lose or win. It's true, if we win it'll be easier. The second thing I promise you is that you will find out the whole truth, with documents, and all Romanians must know this truth, as I am firmly convinced that we will also find out the truth about vaccines. I kindly ask you to wait for the decision," said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

He was also asked by a journalist if Romania has money to pay in case it loses the case.

"And what should we do, lock up Romania and go home and run away everyone?! We'll find solutions. But come on, please, let's wait for a decision," replied the PM.

The head of the Government was also asked by journalists what was his opinion, whether Romania will win or lose, and Marcel Ciolacu replied that he is a prime minister, neither a magistrate nor a lawyer and reiterated that a decision must be awaited in this case.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said two weeks ago that the Government was expecting a final decision in the Rosia Montana case on February 10 and was ready for discussions if the Romanian state was forced to pay damages, stressing that all the documents showing who made a mistake on the Romanian side in this process would be presented publicly.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu paid a visit to the Constanta shipyard on Friday and made press statements at the end of the visit.