PM Ciolacu: Until Schengen area's dissolution, Romania wishes to join it and we'll continue negotiations

Romania still wants to join the Schengen area and will continue negotiations in this regard, on Saturday said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, at the Indagra Fair.

The premier made the clarification when asked by journalists what is happening with the Schengen area, in the context in which president Klaus Iohannis said that it no longer works.

"The whole of Europe said it (Schengen doesn't work anymore). The European Council too said this, and there are many countries that have called, in the context of the conflict in the Middle East, for stricter management of people when crossing borders. We have the Schengen area. Until it is disbanded, Romania wants to join and we will continue negotiations. We are trying to get as close as possible to this negotiation in December. At this moment, prime minister Nehammer does not want Romania to join the Schengen area. We will continue on diplomatic paths and with absolutely all the power of persuasion to modify this totally unfair and incorrect opinion of chancellor Nehammer," Ciolacu said.