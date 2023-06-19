PM Ciolacu wishes good luck to pupils taking National Assessment:Education remains a priority for the Gov't.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wished on Monday good luck to the pupils who are taking the National Assessment, underscoring that education remains a priority for the Government, told Agerpres.

"Good luck to all pupils who are starting today the National Assessment! We made the right decision when we put aside political discussions so that pupils can take their exams on time today! Education is and will remain a priority for this Government!," Marcel Ciolacu conveyed on Monday in a post on the Government's Facebook page.

Graduates of the 8th grade will take on Monday the written exam in Romanian language and literature within the National Assessment, according to the calendar approved by the Education Ministry.

The written exam in Mathematics is scheduled for Wednesday.

Pupils from national minorities will take the native language exam on Thursday.

The results will be announced on 28 June by 14:00hrs. Appeals can be submitted on the same day and the following day.