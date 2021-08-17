PM Citu: 27 Romanians to be evacuated from Kabul airport by AF plane departed for Afghanistan this afternoon

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced today that 27 Romanian nationals currently gathered at Kabul's international airport will be evacuated by the Romanian Air Force plane that left this afternoon for Afghanistan and that steps are also being taken to recover other Romanians from a former US military base.

"There are currently 27 Romanian citizens at Kabul's international airport and they will be evacuated by a Romanian Air Force plane that left for Afghanistan today. Efforts are also being made to recover other fellow nationals from a former US military base," Citu said at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The Prime Minister reiterated the message to all Romanians who are still in Afghanistan to urgently communicate their contact details to the Romanian Embassy in Islamabad so that they can be contacted in case of need, Agerpres informs.

The National Defense Ministry informed on Tuesday afternoon that a Romanian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft has left for Afghanistan at the request of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, with the mission of evacuating the Romanian nationals from this country.

A crew of the Romanian Army's Special Operations Forces tasked with ensuring protection is also on board of the aircraft.

A C-27 J Spartan plane is also ready to take off for the repatriation of Romanian citizens evacuated from Afghanistan to other locations by NATO aircraft.

The Foreign Ministry informed on Tuesday morning that 27 Romanian citizens are still in Afghanistan, after 16 managed to leave during the previous night.