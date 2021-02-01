PM Citu: Budget, delayed for several days

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the adoption of the state budget draft law in the Government will be delayed for several days, as he expects from the ministers proposals for reforms regarding state companies, stressing that in case solutions are not brought, they will be forced through the limits in the budget, according to AGERPRES.

"The budget for 2021 is a little late, because I have asked for something very important and I do not yield from this. Subsidies or expenditures that go to certain sectors of the public sector this year must be related to reforms. I said very clearly, no money is going to any sector if I do not see these reforms. I am waiting to see reforms coming, we will force these reforms, if not through the limits of the budget, but 2021 is the year of reforms. (...) Money go only to the companies that will show reform programs towards profit. If there is no such thing, those companies will no longer exist, let it be very clear," said Citu.

Asked what it means that the budget is a little late, he explained: "It is a little late, meaning it will not be adopted tomorrow in the Government's meeting, it may be adopted this week or on the first day next week, but it will be in the following days."

The Prime Minister reiterated that it is time for people in the public sector to do the job for which they were hired.

"There will be performance criteria at all institutions. In the heathcare sector almost 65 billion lei went last year. We need to see how this money was spent and if it was spent efficiently, but it is not just about healthcare. In all sectors of the public sector a lot of money is spent. Staff costs alone stood at almost 110 billion for example, last year," indicated Florin Citu.

The head of the Executive pointed out that the ministers must come up with a plan to reduce expenditures for this year's budget.

"I asked them to do this two or three weeks ago in the Government's meeting. They must come with reduction measures. If they do not come, the limits will be reduced and we will force this reform through the budget," Citu explained.