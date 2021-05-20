PM Citu commends Romanian Business Leaders Foundation for promoting vaccination among undecided

On Thursday at the Government House, Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting with officials of the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation, at the end of which he stated that he commended them for their proposals put forth to further promote COVID-19 vaccination among the population still undecided about vaccinations.

"Today, I had a very useful meeting with officials of the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation (RBL) and I want to thank them for their readiness to support the vaccination campaign, so that the resumption of business activities after the restrictions imposed by the pandemic are lifted will take place under maximum safety circumstances. This is a time in which we can see the first encouraging effects of vaccination, with decreases in incidence rates where people went in large numbers to get vaccinated," Citu wrote on Thursday in a post on the government's Facebook page.

The prime minister added that, compared with the beginning of the campaign, authorities have improved access to vaccination, giving those who want to get vaccinated the opportunity to go straight to the vaccination sites without prior appointment.

"We also want to make sure that the information that reaches people about the vaccine is correct and consistent, and I am commending the proposals brought by the representatives of the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation to today's meeting at Victoria Palace to further promote vaccination among the people who are still undecided about whether or not to get vaccinated. I have already proposed to the members of the government, and they accepted, that all of us go to the people and talk about the benefits of vaccination. I welcome any initiative we can have to convey to people that the vaccination against the novel coronavirus provides greater protection than that acquired as a result of natural infection. As for the gradual reopening of economic, cultural and sporting activities, we have already approved and implemented a number of measures to meet some of the proposals brought today by the representatives of the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation, and we agreed that any decision we make should motivate Romanians to get vaccinated," Citu added, reports agerpres.