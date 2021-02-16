PM Citu: Discussion about 'vaccination passport' - premature; we are at beginning of COVID immunization campaign

Prime Minister Florin Citu considers that the discussion about the introduction of a "vaccination passport" for access to supermarkets, cafes, restaurants is "premature", as the COVID immunization campaign is just at the beginning.

"We did not have this discussion in the Government. It is not an official discussion. We saw the discussions in the public space. I don't think this is the right time. We are in a full-swing vaccination campaign, so I don't think this is the time to discuss something like that. The discussion is premature. We are at the beginning of the vaccination campaign," Citu said on Tuesday at the Parliament Palace