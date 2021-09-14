PM Citu, ENEL representatives discuss about investments in renewable energy generation, grid and digitalization

Prime Minister Florin Citu met on Tuesday with representatives of the Enel Group, and the talks focused, among other things, on investments in renewable energy generation, grid and digitalization.

"Green energy is the future," said Citu, according to whom the challenge is to make the energy transition in a way that benefits consumers and the entire economy, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We need investment in renewable energy generation, grid and digitalisation. The challenge is to achieve the energy transition without exorbitant costs. In other words, to be beneficial for consumers and the entire economy. We need to think in the medium and long term, not just respond to current issues. We have discussed all these things with the Enel representatives. I am very interested in these consultations with the market players, because this is the only way we can have good results. The fact that Enel further intends to invest in Romania shows us that there is confidence in this Government and in the way we do things: with predictability, without changes in taxation," the Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page.