PM Citu: I have found a solution to prolong measure regarding postponement of interest rates

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday said that he found a solution that would allow Romanians who were and are still affected by the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic to continue to benefit from the deferral of bank rates.

"You know very well that there is a decision of the EBA, the European Banking Authority, which says that these rates could be postponed by up to 9 months, but we did find a solution, which we are going to present, through which we will be able to extend this facility for certain categories. We will also present this ordinance to the public, but I want to assure the Romanians that we have worked during this period and we are approaching a solution that will allow those who have been and are still affected by this period of crisis to be able to continue to benefit, or others who were later affected, to benefit from this facility," Citu said at a press conference at Victoria Palace.

He added that the details of this normative act will be presented in the coming days.

"It is a solution that fits into that template that the European Banking Authority has given us," the Prime Minister said.